Don’t Be a Grinch: Yorkville Fire Dept. hosting ‘Christmas Movie Day’

A CinemaCon attendee talks on his cell phone near an advertisement for the upcoming animated film “The Grinch” during the first day of CinemaCon 2018, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

YORKVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Yorkville Fire Department is bringing some holiday cheer to the community this weekend with a free showing of the 2018 Christmas animated film, The Grinch.

The fire department is collecting toys and treats for cats and dogs, which will serve as admission.

The items will later be donated to local animal shelters.

“Grinch” punch and popcorn will be served during the movie and officials ask that all children under the age 12 be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Grinch will be shown 2-4 p.m. at the Yorkville Fire Station.

Latest Posts: