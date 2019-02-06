Dozens come out for 2018 Public Safety Ceremony

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - Dozens of first responders were honored today for their bravery and loyalty to the community.

It all happened inside the City Council Chambers for the Public Safety Recognition Ceremony.

Fire Chief Larry Helms and Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger say they are beyond proud of their men and women for the work they do in the community.

Leadership, Integrity, Professionalism, Courage, Respect, Accountability, Teamwork, Service, and Loyalty: those are the core values that Chief Schwertfeger says represent the men and women of the Wheeling Police and Fire Departments.

Many Policemen were recognized for community service, the Medal of Merit, community appreciation, and many others. Patrolman First Class Kevin Kuca was named 2018 Officer of the Year.

"I like helping the public," said Kuca. "Being recognized by the supervisors and the guys I work with, the supervisors nominate us so it's a great feeling to be recognized by our supervisors."

The Wheeling Fire Department highlighted some milestones - from 5 all the way to 40 years of service.

Chief Helms also recognized the new hires, promotions, commendations, and civilian commendations.

Asst. Chief Edward Geisel Sr. was also names 2018 Firefighter of the year.

"It's definitely an honor, but honestly I can accept this for myself but for the department as a whole because what I did our guys do quite often."