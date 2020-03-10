Dozens of employers looking to hire at OV Job and Career Fair

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Dozens of businesses in the area are gearing up for the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair on March 16 at the Highlands Event Center.

41 companies, ranging from the clothing industry to the medical field, will be searching for experienced and even entry-level workers to potentially hire.

Similar job fairs have pulled in around 40 job seekers and WTRF is optimistic for similar numbers.

They are really getting good quality jobs to come. They’ve been around for a long time. If they want some stability or are looking for a full-time. One of the opportunities there is kind of coming and seeing the good quality of organizations that are in the Ohio Valley. Zach Abraham, Principal – Align Human Resources

Abraham is one of the key people behind the on-boarding process of the industries.

Job seekers attending the should bring their resume, dress professionally and speak with several potential employers.

Once again, the WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair is on Monday, March 16 at the Highlands Event Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Latest Posts: