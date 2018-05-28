Dozens of local residents take the “Murph Challenge”

It was a packed house on Monday at the Ryan Ferns Healthplex as dozens took the “Murph Challenge”.

The Murph Challenge is the official annual fundraiser of the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

It consists of a 1 mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats and another 1 mile run — all in a 20lb vest.

2018 marks a special year, as organizers work to raise a minimum of $250,000+ in order to begin construction on the LT Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum/Sea Cadet Training Facility in Long Island, NY!

Since 2014, Forged® has raised nearly $1,000,000 for the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation through The Murph Challenge campaign.

With such overwhelming support and success, the Foundation was able to add four additional scholarships in 2017, now providing the opportunity to award 27 or more scholarships each year!