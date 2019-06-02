Dr. Joseph Viglietta is remembered as leaving an incomparable legacy

Countless people are mourning the loss of Wheeling Central Catholic High School’s long-time principal, Dr. Joseph Viglietta.

Viglietta died Saturday in South Bend, Indiana, at age 74.

He had been principal at Central for 40 years, retiring in 2015.

People are posting online tributes, expressing profound sadness for the loss of the principal they called “Doc.”

Central’s president said Dr. Viglietta leaves a legacy beyond compare.

“It brings to mind a quote from Isaac Newton,” said Lawrence Bandi. “If I can see further, it is because of giants before me. So when I think of Doc Viglietta, I think of a giant. He was compassionate, kind and caring. So many different emotions flow when you talk about Dr. Viglietta.”

Bandi said Dr. Viglietta had a “calming smile.”

He said he made you feel calm, just being around him.

“You just trusted in his faith and his commitment to the students,” Bandi said.

Another former student recalled that Dr. Viglietta always said, “God did not call us to mediocrity. He called us to greatness.”