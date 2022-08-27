WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Since 2015, Dragon Boat Wheeling has been bringing the community together through this unique and fun competition at Heritage Port.

Dragon Boat Wheeling has officially entered Round 2 of races at Heritage Port🐲 This benefit is supporting King’s Daughters Child Care Center and the teams are paddling for a cause!🐉



More tonight on @WTRF7News weekend❗️ pic.twitter.com/5ICBt7Zl8Q — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) August 27, 2022

This is a major fundraiser for King’s Daughters Childcare center, where fifteen teams, made up of groups in the community, donate and in return, gain a great team bonding experience.

Each boat has twenty paddlers and one drummer, and they have participated in practices this week to prepare.

Executive Director of King’s Daughters, Jamie Remp, says that this unique idea is perfect for the Ohio Valley.

“One of my former board members helped find out about dragon boat racing and presented it to me and we inquired about it. We wanted something unique for the Ohio Valley, it was a great riverfront event, something different, and something different to attract team building, so we brought it to the Valley and it’s really taken off. We enjoy it every year. It’s a lot of fun.” Jamie Remp, Executive Director, King’s Daughters Child Care Center

The Health Plan was the main sponsor of this event.

After two rounds of races, the finalists raced to crown the top 3 teams, but everyone won for their service today.