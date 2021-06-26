Drive-thru vaccination clinic geared up one last time

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- One of the only drive-thru vaccination clinics in the Ohio Valley geared up one last time today.

It’s Bethlehem Apostolic Temple’s 2nd.

It’s unique in that anyone who went didn’t have to actually step foot outside their car. They had all three shots available.

The West Virginia National Guard and Village Pharmacy all helped out, as they got several people in the community vaccinated.

“I think it says that some of the leading communities in our state, our area… they understand the importance of getting the vaccine so they can go back. Now, the greeting is ‘hello, I’m fully vaccinated’. To be able to know, I have my vaccination. I have it. I’m able to go out safely, and I’m able to protect my family and friends.” Reverend Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Reverend Cummings says the difference getting vaccinated can make is huge, and has the community support and everyone’s efforts to thank for this clinic. Although this is their last time doing it, there’s still a number of places you can get your shot.