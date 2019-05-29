Community

Early voting underway in Weirton

Posted: May 29, 2019 06:16 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 06:16 PM EDT

Early voting underway in Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) - 7News is your local election headquarters.

Early voting is underway in Weirton for the 2019 General Election. This includes the role of city mayor and all seven members of city council. 

Early voting can only be done in person, and can be done at the City of Weirton Municipal Building from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday this week and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Voting for the general election begins June 11. Stay with 7News for the very latest on all local elections.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


A Taste With Rach

Veterans Voices

Trending Stories

More Headlines