Early voting underway in Weirton

Early voting is underway in Weirton for the 2019 General Election. This includes the role of city mayor and all seven members of city council.

Early voting can only be done in person, and can be done at the City of Weirton Municipal Building from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday this week and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Voting for the general election begins June 11. Stay with 7News for the very latest on all local elections.