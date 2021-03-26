EORH Awarded Accreditation from The Joint Commission

(WTRF)- East Ohio Regional Hospital (“EORH”) announced that it has been awarded

Comprehensive Accreditation from The Joint Commission.

EORH has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Comprehensive Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. The process for earning such Accreditation involved EORH undergoing a rigorous review.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and

providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert

consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The

surveyors also conduct observations and interviews.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the

public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as

quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer,

Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission.

“We commend East Ohio Regional Hospital for its continuous quality improvement efforts in

patient safety and quality of care.” EORH Chief Operating Officer Bernie Albertini added:

“Accreditation by the Joint Commission is truly the Gold Standard in hospital operations and we

are honored to have received this recognition a little over a month after our reopening. I can’t say

enough about our team at EORH and its commitment to quality care for the community and

region.”