Easter bunny to make appearance in Ohio Valley this weekend

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced several families across the Ohio Valley to cancel Easter festivities this upcoming Sunday.

However, the virus isn’t stopping the Easter bunny from making an appearance this weekend.

Residents in St. Clairsville can catch a glimpse of the Easter bunny cruising through town on Saturday at 4 p.m.

We’ll have the Easter bunny sitting here with me for all of the kids of Saint Clairsville to come out and see the Easter Bunny. We are trying to do this because lately things have been sad and negative due to the COVID outbreak and kids haven’t been able to go out and see the Easter bunny so we’re bringing the Easter bunny to you. Ann Marie McConaghy, driving the Easter Bunny

St. Clairsville isn’t the only place the Easter bunny is visiting this weekend. Take a look below:

Benwood – Friday, April 10 @ 6p

Bellaire – Saturday, April 11 @ 2p

McMechen – Saturday, April 11 @ 2p

Sistersville – Saturday, April 11 @ 4p

Latest Posts: