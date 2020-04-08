Easter Bunny to ride through Bellaire, Moundsville on fire trucks

A girl waves to the Easter Bunny from her family’s car as they travel past the Waverly Community House in Waverly Twp., Pa., Saturday, April 4, 2020. With the Waverly Community House’s annual Breakfast with the Bunny event cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, children were given the opportunity to wave to the Easter Bunny from a safe distance while staying in their cars. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has derailed Easter festivities for many families and organizations.

However, with the help of the two local fire departments, the Easter Bunny has decided to pay a visit to the Ohio Valley while promoting social distancing.

Children will be able to see the Easter Bunny from sidewalks and front porches as he rides on the fire truck.

The Easter Bunny will journey through the City of Moundsville Friday, April 10, beginning at 6 p.m. A route map can be found on their website.

Bellaire will get their time with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 11, starting at 2 p.m.

Both fire departments would like to thank Capes & Tiaras Fantasy Birthday Parties & Banquet Hall in Bellaire for making this all possible.

