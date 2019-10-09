Eastern Gateway Community College receives more than $800k in grant

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded Eastern Gateway Community College a $836,000 grant.
The grant will fund a new training center that will serve 12 counties in the Tri-State area.
The facility will educate a growing regional workforce for manufacturing, logistics and energy industries.
This is going to be a great opportunity for us to enhance curriculum in a lot of different fields and really help us better connect with employers in the region about what their current needs are, but also about what their needs are three to five years down the road.Jimmie Bruce, President of Eastern Gateway Community College
Over the three-year grant period, at least 650 workers and trainees, and 120 students will obtain new positions or enhance their current ones.