Eastern Gateway Community College receives more than $800k in grant

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- Having a child always comes with a degree of uncertainty, but imagine finding out your son or daughter is diagnosed with down syndrome. The George family, from St. Clairsville, welcomed 7News into their home to talk about their adventure as a family that has faced down syndrome head on.

Sara and Chuck George welcomed their first child in March of 1980. They were like any other new parents; anxious and excited. A few hours passed in the hospital and the doctor came in and told them their son has down syndrome. Sara George recalls that day and says "He came in and told me that I could leave him in the hospital and they would put him in an institution and now I look at Brad and think what was that doctor thinking I mean look at him now what if we would've done that." Chuck George adds "I'm sitting here looking at this cute baby wondering how the doctor can tell me these sort of things so obviously 40 years ago there wasn't as much known about down syndrome."