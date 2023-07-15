WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A bit of rain couldn’t keep Weirton’s appetite down tonight, as the city invited food trucks to roll into the event center for its food truck festival.

For the fourth time, a sampling of the Ohio Valley’s finest traveling chefs was available to taste in one spot.

The Class of 2025 Parent Group made sure it wasn’t just about the food.

They brought in an inflatable slide, a live band and a dunk tank hosted by local high schoolers.

Hopefully you were able to get your own scoop or slice of almost heaven today.

But if you didn’t, there’s always next year, as it’s one of the city’s newest annual events.