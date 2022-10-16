ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Picking out the perfect pumpkin can be a difficult decision, but experts say to look for one that’s firm, heavy, and has a lot of character.

There’s almost only 2 weeks until Halloween!🎃👻🍁

Have you carved a pumpkin yet? If not, Ebbert Farms has any kind of pumpkin you could think of! Big, small, tall, short – expert’s advice? Pick one with character!😊



That expert being Lova Ebbert, who is part of Ebbert Farm Market’s third generation of owners in their 100 plus year run.

They begin preparing for pumpkin season in July, and she says that out of their five acres of gourds, squashes and pumpkins that they replenish every day – there surely is something for everyone.

“It’s a fun time of the year for me because you usually have families come out with their children, there’s a lot of photo ops, and it’s just a happy time for parents and children and a lot of parents come back year after year and they compare their photos,” Lova said.

“We have a big ‘How Tall This Fall’ sign that the kids can stand up in front of. It’s a happy occasion. It’s nice when families come out because it’s showing parents giving their kids support and love and vice versa. It’s a very fun time for me.”

Ebbert Farm Market has become a fall destination for families for generations, and Lova says that she loves receiving pictures of the decorations and carvings that people use the Ebbert’s pumpkins for.

“Sometimes, people come in and I’ll say, ‘Oh, I remember you!’ I mean, I go back many years and they say, ‘Well, we brought our children here, our grandchildren, and ow we’re bringing our great-grandchildren,’ and it is just a good feeling for families and it’s a good feeling for me to share stories over the years.” Lova Ebbert – Owner, Ebbert Farm Market

Although pumpkins are a Halloween staple, Lova has advice for late buyers who are looking into the Thanksgiving season.

She says to make sure when you pick a pumpkin that it’s very firm, keep it where it’s not in direct sunlight, and keep it dry on the bottom to make it last all of fall.

Ebbert Farm Market is open Wednesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They for the season at the end of October, so if you haven’t carved that perfect jack-o-lantern yet, now is the time to do it.