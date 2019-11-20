Edginton Lane Park to be revitalized but needs public input

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Edgington Lane Park in Wheeling is about to be completely revitalized.

City officials say it was built more than a half-century ago, and it’s still heavily used.

So they want your input on exactly what you’d like to see there.

They’ve scheduled a public meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 110 Park Street.

They want the new facility to meet the needs of those who will use it–and that includes all age levels, from children to seniors.

For more information, you can call Jesse Mestrovic at (304) 234-3641.