Elderly man hospitalized in Pittsburgh after Bridgeport house fire

Officials say a house fire at 2 Sherian Drive in Brookside sent a man in his 80s to the hospital.

Brookside Fire Chief Allan Ketzel II says the elderly man was in a second floor bedroom that caught fire shortly before noon Friday.

He says the man was taken first to Wheeling Hospital, then to the West Penn Burn Center in Pittsburgh.

Chief Ketzel says the man and his son were inside at the time.

He says the bedroom where the older man was located sustained the heaviest fire damage, while the rest of the house sustained smoke damage.

The chief says the room was totally destroyed so it’s difficult to see what may have caused the fire, but they continue to investigate.

He says they do not suspect arson.

Fire departments from Wolfhurst, Bridgeport and Sunset Heights assisted Brookside fighting the blaze.