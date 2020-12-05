Elm Grove Eagles has Santa meet his fans via drive-thru

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Local children were treated to a visit by Santa today courtesy of the Elm Grove Eagles.
Children were able to visit Santa in their parents’ cars via a drive-up system, showing that nothing stops St. Nick from trying to make this holiday bright for his young fans.
