ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – What used to be The Taste of Elm Grove and available by ticket only is now Elm Grove Fall Fest and is open to the public.

This event, presented by the Elm Grove Business Association and Osiris Shriners is hosting over 40 vendors, including live music, ax throwing, inflatables, food trucks, horse-drawn carriage rides, games and more.

The Elm Grove Fall Fest at Osiris Temple is HAPPENING NOW until 9pm!🎃🧡✨

This event is open to the public for you to come in your best Halloween costume to play games, eat, shop, and so much more!👻



President of the Elm Grove Business Association, Kristy Ferguson says that she planned this event in five months while running two other businesses, and she could not be happier with how it turned out.

”Everybody loves it and they’ve been just so supportive and so encouraging of everything that we’re doing in Elm Grove right now. Our goal as the business association is to do our own beautification project over here, so we’ve been just sprucing up, adding some flowers, adding some art, adding festivals, and just getting it back to being a community, which is really important.” Kristy Ferguson – President, Elm Grove Business Association

All proceeds from this event are going towards creating a mural in Elm Grove, as well as holiday banners to line the streets this winter.