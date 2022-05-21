Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Grove grooved for the very first time this afternoon with the help of inflatables, music and lots of homemade crafts.

Grooving at the Grove was put on by the Elm Grove Business Association at the YMCA.

Dream catchers, tie dye shirts and bird feeders were just a few of the items lining the tents, as the cornhole bags flew in the open area of the field.

Organizer Kristy Ferguson says the plan is for the event to be an annual celebration of the Elm Grove community.

Thankfully, the humidity was no match for a neighborhood ready to leave the cold winter behind.