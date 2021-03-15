EMA Director: Now’s the time to check your flood insurance

Severe weather is something West Virginians WILL experience this year, so the state is alerting the public this week: Get prepared for when it happens.

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Most of us are familiar with the tornado drill at school, but do you have a plan of action if one were to hit your home? Tornados should be planned for and flooding should be expected.

“We have a lot of areas now that didn’t flood before that we’re starting to see flooding in,” said Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart.

It’s all quite damaging. So, number one in being prepared starts with protection to your home: Insurance.

“We have a lot of folks that live in flood prone areas and do not have flood insurance. That’s something they need to look at because a lot of times homeowners’ policies do not cover flood damage.” Tom Hart, Marshall County EMA Director

If you live near a stream, know that it becomes a rushing river in a blink of an eye.

“Even if we would receive federal assistance following a flood, federal assistance will not make you whole,” added Hart. “Federal assistance will not replace everything you’ve lost.”

Beating severe weather means striking before it hits first. Hart says have an all-hazard radio and check in with 7NEWS’ weather forecast.

When severe weather happens, don’t keep debris next to a creek. It could get washed away and create a bigger problem downstream.

Even if you think you can make it, don’t drive through flooded roadways. Hart says you don’t know how deep the water is or even if the road is still there.

We do have wind shears, we have had tornados here, not only in Marshall County, but in the Ohio Valley as well. Tom Hart, Marshall County EMA Director

A statewide tornado drill will happen Tuesday at 11 AM. Hart says there won’t be any sirens in town but alerts will come across on your smartphone and other devices.