EMA has tips for how to prepare for spring storms

An enhanced risk of severe weather is the kind of thing you often see in the spring.

At the Ohio County EMA, they say the unsettled weather conditions we’re expecting on Memorial Day Weekend are a case of unfortunate timing.

EMA Director Lou Vargo says this is the time when people are cleaning, prepping and decorating their porches, yards and decks.

We’re putting out everything from pots of flowers to flags to barbecue grills.

And in storms with high winds, those could all become projectiles.

So he advises securing anything that could fly.

“This is the time when all the porch furniture is coming out, all the outdoor toys and different things,” says Vargo. “So with these high winds, we want to make sure they’re all secure and taken care of. And if you see high winds coming, or especially if you see hail, make sure to report that to the EMA so we can give that to the National Weather Service so we can get warnings out to the public.”

Vargo says hail is often a precursor to a tornado.

So if you see hail in your community, that’s why it’s important to alert the EMA.

Here in Ohio County, that number is (304) 234-3695.