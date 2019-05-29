EMA has tips for weathering a tornado--indoors or outdoors Video

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo urges everyone living in the Ohio Valley to monitor their local news or the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning is not something to ignore.

And even in the absence of a warning, he says if you see debris swirling in a circular pattern, or heavy hail falling, you need to seek shelter immediately.

"If you're in your house, you need to get to the basement," said Vargo. "Get close to a load-bearing wall. Stay low. If you don't have a basement and you're on the first floor, go to an interior room. You have to avoid windows because the wind will be pushing debris in through those windows, with flying glass and flying debris. So you'll want to avoid the windows as much as possible."

Vargo says if you're out in your car, you'll need to simply park, keep your seat belt on and keep your engine running.

That way, he says, your airbags can still deploy.

If you're not in a vehicle, he says to go to the lowest area and lie down facedown until the tornado passes.

He says they used to recommend getting beneath an underpass.

Now they know that is actually dangerous.​​​