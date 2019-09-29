Emergency officials provide safety tips for National Preparedness Month

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – For National Preparedness Month, local emergency officials have been making sure their community is prepared for natural disasters.

Emergency officials suggest having access to enough necessities that will last you at least 72 hours in the event of a flood, blizzard or any other storm that could cause loss of power.

They also encourage residents to check their insurance policies since local and state governments do not provide funds to individuals or families.

What are the gaps between what we have with our insurance policy, whether it be your homeowners, which doesn’t cover floods, or your flood insurance, which there are limitations on that. Tom Hart, Marshall County EMA Director

Hart also recommends creating an emergency kit that includes an all-hazard weather radio, water, manual can opener and any necessary medications.