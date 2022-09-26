WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you are safety minded with technology-based skills, and a will to work out in the field in any condition, an energy job may be for you.

The companies at WTRF’s Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair this Thursday, September 29 are looking for their next set of workers to continue powering the country.

Mike Chadsey from the Ohio Oil and Gas Administration tells us that an energy job provides many opportunities, like travel, and a unique and appealing schedule.

He says that there is a need for employees in this industry with tons of opportunities to move up through the company you work for.

He has advice for anyone thinking of taking this leap.

”So, if you’re coming to the job fair, what I want you to do is come with an open mind because there are going to be jobs that work directly with producers or midstream companies, but also their vendors and suppliers and contractors and maybe getting in through a vendor or supplier could get you to your ultimate goal of working for a producer and midstream company. So, you know, don’t be afraid to ask questions. Learn about what this job will entail, you know, is it an inside work? Is it an outside work? What kind of machinery are you going to be using? What technology are you going to be using? Ask a lot of questions and be prepared to say yes because there’s some really cool opportunities happening in the industry right now.” Mike Chadsey – Director of Public Relations for the Ohio Oil and Gas Association

Mike also says that these jobs are not just jobs. They are careers that workers are proud of.

He said his favorite part of his position is getting to promote the great aspects of a career in this field.

Again, WTRF’s Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair is Thursday, September 29 from 10am to 4pm at the Highlands Event Center