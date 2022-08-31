WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In honor of National Overdose Awareness Day 2022, the message that the YWCA of Wheeling wants to promote is that ‘Everybody Has a Story.’

At Heritage Port, they presented ‘Voices of Hope’ – An interactive presentation promoting international overdose awareness.

RIGHT NOW AT 6 – Today is National Overdose Awareness Day, and the Wheeling YWCA hosted their Voices of Hope presentation at Heritage Port to raise awareness.💜 pic.twitter.com/kfc2y3UPLt — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) August 31, 2022

In doing so, they hope to bring attention to the fact that there have been so many lives lost due to overdoses in our community and across the country.

In this year alone, there have been a total of 107,000 overdose deaths.

Their goal is to put faces to tragedy, and to allow those affected to speak on behalf of the loved on they lost.

The stigma behind drug overdoses alone causes many misconceptions about those suffering.

“Well as you can see on this poster, when I say it affects everybody, at the top there are two infants. It does affect everybody, even our family members, children, and it’s education and awareness and keeping people safe.” Laura Albertini-Weigel – WIND Program Director at the Wheeling YWCA

They provided Narcan training, fentanyl test strips, programs and treatment options for anyone who may need them.

September is National Recovery Month, and the YWCA has many resources and programs coming up – as they are always there to help.