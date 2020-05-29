Everybody to the pool! (with restrictions)

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) On Monday, June 1, the Four Seasons Pool and the Moundsville Municipal Building reopen, but there are many safeguards remaining.

Officials say the senior citizens who traditionally enjoy the pool from 8 a.m. until noon have been vocal about how much they’ve missed it during the closure.

So, the pool is set to reopen, but with a capacity limit of 25 people.

Patrons are urged to wear Personal Protective Equipment until they enter the changing rooms and are ready to go out onto the pool deck.

No one can gather in the lobby area and there will be no parties scheduled for now.

Everyone who enters will have their temperature taken with a no-contact thermometer, and will be asked a number of questions about their health.

The City Building will open Monday as well, with the only accessible entrance being at the rear of the building.

People are still encouraged to pay their bills online, by mail or by using the drop boxes at the front and rear of the building.

Anyone who needs to speak with the city manager or building inspector must call ahead to make an appointment.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

Tuesday will be the first council meeting open to the public. No more than 12 visitors will be admitted.

Municipal Court will resume June 4 at 3:30 p.m.

Police will escort people from the parking lot to council chambers to avoid exceeding the maximum capacity.

Sanitizing stations will be at both doors, and visitors are encouraged to use them upon entering and leaving the building.

