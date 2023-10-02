WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The first week in October is National Mental Illness Awareness Week.

To raise awareness, St. Michael Parish will join forces with NAMI Greater Wheeling once again in hosting an interfaith service to pray for those living with mental illness.

Everyone is welcome on Tuesday, October 3rd at St. Michael Church in Wheeling’s Edgewood Neighborhood at 6:30 p.m.

Those in attendance will be able to light a prayer candle to honor a friend or loved one living with mental illness.

This year’s speaker will be Belmont County resident Kelly Sanders, a member of the NAMI Greater Wheeling’s Board of Directors.

For more information, contact Wendy Hinerman, St. Michael Parish Business Manager at 304-242-1560, or Julie Gomez, Executive Director of NAMI Greater Wheeling, at 304-238-8277.