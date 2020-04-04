Fairfield by Marriott in Weirton offers discounted rooms for healthcare workers, first responders

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – They are the ones that are on the front line and during the outbreak some may be leary about going home.

Fairfield by Marriott in Weirton is offering $59 a night rooms for police, fire, EMS and healthcare workers who may be worried about going home and exposing their families.

This is their way to have a safe and clean place to stay and rest after their long shifts.

And to make them feel a little bit more like home the hotel is leaving goodie bags with snacks for their stay.

General Manager Barb Barkley says this is their way to give back.

we want to give back to the community. The community has always supported us here at the Fairfield. So we want to be able to support our community Barb Barkley – General Manager of Fairfield by Marriott of Weirton

And I feel that if they are concerned for the safety of their families friends whatever it may be they feel the need to not go home that gives them the ability to do that and the city would work anyway they could to help them provide that. Kevin Himmelrick – Fire chief for the city of Weirton

To be able to receive this offer you must provide a valid ID or badge.

Latest Posts: