Faith Community Baptist Church works toward new worship space

It’s been nearly a year since the smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the former Sacred Heart Church in Wheeling.

The blaze displaced the Augusta Levy Learning Center and the Faith Community Baptist Church. Now, with the help of volunteers from near and far, the church is finally on the path to getting a new worship space.

“We’ve remained faithful in God,” said Pete Carney, pastor of Faith Community Baptist Church.

Faith. It’s literally in their name, and it’s what’s gotten Faith Community Baptist Church though the tough times after last July’s devastating fire.

“We’ve made it through the winter with the help of the Wheeling Housing Authority,” Carney said. “We were able to hold our church services down at Riverview Towers in the community room and we’ve been under the tent in the summer time, so God is good.”

But out of the ashes will come a brand new worship space, with the help of local volunteers from the Upper Ohio Valley Baptist Association, and visitors like Builders for Christ from Florida.

“We try to help local churches that need uh assistance to uh improve their facilities to reach the community for Jesus,” said Charles Snipes of Builders for Christ. “So, that’s the main purpose why we would travel 900 miles to come up here.”

When they heard their brothers and sisters in faith needed help, more than 40 volunteers made the journey to Wheeling and are staying the week, lending a hand or a hammer where needed.



“We’re gonna add an addition, which is gonna be our sanctuary and fellowship hall,” said Carney. “And these are gonna be basically office spaces and the kitchen and things of that nature. We’re gonna have two rooms upstairs basically for a part-time shelter.”

Faith Community Baptist Church has grand plans for their new space. “There’s always some feeling of that we’ve accomplished something important but the main thing is to give glory to Jesus,” said Snipes.

But mostly, it will help spread their faith throughout the community. “This is all to glorify our lord and savior Jesus Christ in this community, which is needed,” said Carney.

Faith Community Baptist Church says they will continue to work diligently as the one-year anniversary of the fire approaches on July 7. They hope to have the new worship space complete this Fall.