Family, friends holding candlelight vigil for missing man

Community

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Family and friends will be gathering Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Moundsville Waterfront for a candlelight vigil.

The candlelight vigil is being held in support for 45-year-old Frank Holmes, who has been missing since 11 p.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2019.

Holmes was last seen at the Sunoco Gas Station in Bridgeport, where his keys, wallet and phone were left behind.

Supporters are welcome to bring their own candle but organizers will have some on-hand.

If you have any information regarding this ongoing investigation, please contact Wheeling Police at (304) 234-3664.

