Family in need of help for local boy battling a brain tumor

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- After a visit to the ENT, the family was urged to take their child to the ER immediately. From there, he was rushed by helicopter to UPMC to find out 10-year-old Jaymison Redman was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The community showed up in droves to help out the Redman’s during Quaker Steak & Lube’s Dine to Donate.

But, the Redman’s still need all the help they can get as Jaymison starts radiation this month in Cincinnati.

The Redman’s are asking anyone who can, and anything they can contribute to please do so to their GoFundMe page.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page here

There will also be a tailgate fundraiser at Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill in Glen Dale on November 8 from 3 Pm – 6 PM.