Family Service of the Upper Ohio Valley rises to the challenge during pandemic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The agency that started in Wheeling 111 years ago is still serving the public.

They are getting meals out to senior citizens, while not holding events in their center or any place where people congregate.

Meals On Wheels won’t stop for the pandemic. In fact, they deliver each person not one, but three meals every weekday.

Every day, we deliver one hot and two frozen meals during this time of crisis. That way, seniors don’t have to worry about food insecurities or about going to the grocery store. Paula Calvert, CEO – Family Service

Staff members offer them a smile and a calming influence.

A lot of times, our staff is like an extension of their own family. It’s a happy face coming to see them every day. It’s more than a meal. Paula Calvert, CEO – Family Service

Their transport vans give non-driving seniors a chance to get to their doctor, lawyer or bank.

It’s about independence. They know that if they have to go to the doctor’s office or the post office, somebody is there to take them, and they don’t have to rely on someone else. Paula Calvert, CEO – Family Service

These days, they try to keep it down to one passenger at a time, and they sanitize the van after each use. They also offer in-home care.

A lot of our seniors have our services just for when they are done with a surgery and they need some rehab time. So, we can do some light housekeeping, we can change the bed sheets, we can do their laundry. Because trying to get things done around the house at that time is very difficult. Paula Calvert, CEO – Family Service

Their on-site activities like bingo, art classes and Tai Chi are on hold for now. But their meals, rides and in-home help are still going strong.

In March, they delivered 9,000 meals to seniors in Ohio and Marshall counties.

They also give veterans a ride to the St. Clairsville VA Clinic. For veterans, they waive the requirement that they must be 60 or older.

They do require, like everyone, that they make an appointment for a van ride one week in advance.

