Fantasy in Lights Parade takes over downtown Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Downtown Wheeling was packed Friday evening as the community showed up in full force for the Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade.

Local veterans were the parade’s Grand Marshals this year.

Parade officials say their selection was in recognition of WWII veterans and the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Other longtime participants included city and county first responders, local high school marching bands and Santa Claus, himself. Participants say this is the best Fantasy in Lights parade yet.

“I live in Columbus so me and my brother come down here every year since I was five or six and we come and watch it,” said Kassi Knight. “It’s our tradition.”

This year’s parade ended with Santa making a stop at Main Street bank. Saint Nick tossed his magical dust into the air to light this years Christmas tree. To the crowd’s surprise, a booming firework display ignited as soon as Santa lit the tree.

The Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade will re-air Christmas Day at 5:30-7 a.m., only on WTRF-CBS.

