Farmers Market program benefits Belmont County seniors with coupons

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This summer, Belmont County Senior Services will participate in a Farmers Market program.

The program will allow eligible seniors, within the County, who are over the age of 60,

to receive up to $50 in coupons. Those coupons can then be used to buy vegetables at participating farmers markets and roadside stands.

The program will run from July 1 through the end of October. Registration for the program will begin immediately.

As soon as coupons are available, Senior Services will distribute them to the residents by the end of June.

It’s a great way to not only help the seniors, who have struggled through a lot of these changes, but also support our local farmers. Dwayne Pielech, Director – Belmont County Senior Services

Pielech says he is hoping the program will benefit roughly 250 seniors across Belmont County.

He also says officials are looking for additional funding that will allow them to expand the program to surrounding counties.

