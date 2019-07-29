Fatal ATV crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened this afternoon around 1:40 PM on Township Road 300 Jefferson County.

Shawn Ketchum Jr., 28, of Salineville, Ohio was operating a 2002 Honda 400EX northbound on Township Road 300.

The Honda struck a tree that had fallen across the roadway before traveling off the East edge of the roadway.

The driver was the only one on the Honda at the time of the crash and was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.