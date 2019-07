BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Ohio State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash on State Route 311, in Belmont County that killed one man.

Bruce Lemasters, 60, of New Philadelphia, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle while traveling westbound on state route 331 when the vehicle lost control in a curve and overturned.

Lemasters was pronounced dead on the scene and officials do believe that speed and alcohol were factors in this investigation.

Stay with 7News for updates.