ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Cute and cuddly teams up with gruesome and gory to form an unlikely, yet surprisingly perfect match.

The Road Home Animal Project has brought dogs of all types and sizes to Fear Field Haunt in St. Clairsville.

They are kicking off the Haunt’s opening night tonight, while also finding foster dogs their forever homes with their Not-So-Scary Walk on the trail.

Everyone was welcome to walk the trail on two or four legs – whichever they preferred – providing daytime fun that director Paul Jeffries says is for the whole family.

”We got some younger children that are too scared to come to the trail at nighttime, so we thought that would be a good idea to almost have like a kid’s day and an animal day too, because we’re all dog lovers.” Paul Jeffries – Director of Fear Field Haunt

The Road Home Animal Project is a volunteer and foster based organization only, meaning they have no specific facility and rely on donations.

The treasurer, Dana Goletz, says that the seven volunteers in this non-profit organization depend on events like these to allow potential adoptees to have a true bonding experience with animals in need.

”It’s just nice to see everybody come out, ask questions, interact with the dogs and it gives us as the board members who process the applications to do a little one-on-one face interview with that particular person just to see if this is going to be the right home for them.” Dana Goletz – Treasurer of the Road Home Animal Project

While the kids and dogs enjoy the not-so-scary trail for the day – Jeffries says it becomes a whole other world at night.

Fear Field had their opening “Blood Bath” last weekend, and tonight is the first Saturday of a Halloween season full of scares.