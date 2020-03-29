Federal guidelines force K.E.Y. Animal Hospital make adjustments

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The coronavirus has forced many businesses to adjust the way they work, including K.E.Y. Animal Hospital in Wheeling.

They are asking their customers to stop at the door and call the front desk. Their pet will then be escorted in by a nurse for their appointment.

Following the appointment, your pet will be brought back out to your car.

And no need to worry if you have a pet hospitalized—you can still visit!

Well, it is important that owners visit. So, we have special rooms for visitations. We ask at the moment that one owner, one parent, one fur-baby parent will visit at a time. Dr. Karl Yurko, Owner/Doctor – K.E.Y. Animal Hospital

K.E.Y. Animal Hospital is making all of these adjustments to follow recommended federal guidelines.

Hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the building for employees and pet owners.

