Feeding Body and Soul Community Kitchen closing dining room

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Following guidelines ordered by Gov. Justice, Feeding Body and Soul Community Kitchen will close their dining room to the public.

Beginning Thursday, March 19, the kitchen will only be providing hot meals to-go until further notice.

Officials are urging residents to form a car line outside and inform staffers how many meals will be needed.

The kitchen is also accepting any donations to assist with purchasing food.

Hot meals will be served every Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Feeding Body and Soul Community Kitchen is located at the Simpson United Methodist Church in Moundsville.

