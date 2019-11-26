Feeding the homeless this Thanksgiving season

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- One local food truck is serving our community in a big way. Earlier this afternoon, Ideal Provisions parked their truck on 15th street in Wheeling. Their mission? To feed over one hundred fifty less fortunate and homeless people who don’t have the means to a Thanksgiving feast. Smoked and roasted turkey, corn, mashed potatoes, dressing, cranberry sauce, rolls, and an assortment of desserts were dished out. A nice table inside the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless was set up for everyone to sit down and enjoy. Many donated to make this happen today and Ideal Provisions is so grateful.

Co-Owners of Ideal Provisions, Dino and Carrie Barath, told 7News “we’ve always been wanting to do this and you know we’ve just been able to afford it this year. We saw that the tent city has grown a little bit more and more every month and something just needs to be done. We see a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes after festivals and stuff like that and we really wanted to help out.”

Ideal Provisions hopes to do another event like this for the Christmas holiday, with presents and a meal.

