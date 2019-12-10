‘Feel The Love’ Christmas concert returns for final year

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The TriState area is welcoming another year of the Feel The Love Christmas concert, in honor of the late B. E. Taylor and the season he loved so much.

Concert goers can expect to see all their favorite Christmas show moments that have made Taylor’s concert so special.

This will be the final year for the concert that started in 1995 and continued through the next two decades.

The band will be performing all month with their final performance in Wheeling on December 23 at the Capitol Theater.

For ticket information, please visit the Capitol Theatre website.

For tickets you can visit feel the love of christmas dot com.

