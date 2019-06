A researcher at WVU is looking at fentanyl strips and whether they could help decrease the likelihood of an overdose.

Fentanyl is a strong opioid that is causing a wave of drug-related deaths.

The strips warn users of the presence of fentanyl and are used in some harm reduction programs.

However, they can also be used to seek out dangerous doses.

Dr. Judith Feinberg is heading the research, which will be conducted in Morgantown.