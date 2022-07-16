WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Uniting people of diverse cultures to share joy is the mission of this year’s Hare Krishna Festival of India at Heritage Port.

Whether you like delicious pastries, colorful exotic clothing or spicy hand-crafted soaps, the Festival of India has it covered.

Also known as the Festival of Chariots, the event has its roots in ancient India, and is celebrated in major cities worldwide.

In Wheeling, it’s Saturday, July 16, near Wesbanco Arena on Water Street.

“We have different kinds of entertainment, drama, music,” said Jaya Krsna Das, president of New Vrindaban. “We have a lot of wonderful food stands, many with recipes we are applying from India which is special, and related to our culture.”

They have a booth with musical instruments, another with organically grown plants and another with a palm reader.

Yoga teachers lead people in stretching the body and awakening the soul.

The day-long event began at 2 p.m. and wraps up at 8 p.m.