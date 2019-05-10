Fight against getting scammed

With the increase of technology in our world, we’re all vulnerable to scams.

Criminals don’t care about your age or economic status to steal your information or money.

How can we protect ourselves?

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy Bernard said the most important thing you can do is be skeptical.

If you didn’t apply, you haven’t won a cruise.

If you didn’t buy a ticket, you haven’t won the lottery.

Remember, the IRS will never call you and threaten arrest.

Some other helpful tips to reduce your risk are to guard your personal information and really check things out before you respond in any way.

A phone call or quick web search could keep you from losing thousands of dollars or giving out very personal information.

“I think the best advice for everybody is if a stranger is asking you for money, beware. I mean we tell our children to beware of strangers. That’s appropriate and applicable us as well. If a stranger is asking you for money, beware,” Bernard said.

Other scams to be aware of, especially this time of year, are strangers looking to do repairs.

Whether that’s resealing your driveway, fixing your cable box, etc., it’s important to say no.

If you’re unsure whether you’re being scammed, hang up or shut your computer down. Then, call the police, the Better Business Bureau, or the IRS.