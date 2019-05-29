Fight the Fear Fest offers a night of clean, sober fun

Addiction is an ever-present problem in our society, and it isn’t just limited to alcohol and drugs. But this weekend, those suffering from addiction in the Ohio Valley will have the chance to take part in an evening of clean, sober fun.

The inaugural Fight the Fear Fest will be held at The Windmill in Wheeling this Saturday from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. The event’s founder, Terry Davis, says that it will offer people a new perspective on life.

“It’s an evening for any addict, not just drug addicts, but any addict in the Valley or surrounding areas to come out and see what kind of fun they can have without alcohol, drugs or any type of addiction in their life,” said Davis.

Fight the Fear will feature five live bands throughout the evening. In addition, there will be four powerful testimonies from people who have battled addiction and have since gotten their lives back on track.

Davis is hoping for a large turnout and says that people are already asking about if he will hold the event again next year. He says that he will see how it goes the first time around but that his goal is to turn Fight the Fear into an all-day festival in the future.