St. John Central High School held their 91st and final commencement ceremony on Saturday.

The Diocese of Steubenville will sign over the charter to the “St. John’s Central Academy Corporation” who will obtain ownership of the school.

Dozens came out to celebrate the graduating class.

Also their commencement speaker was the honorable Judge John Vavra of Belmont County.

He was a 1971 graduate of St. John High School.