Final day of the 25-mile yard sale Video

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) - Saturday was the final day of the 25-mile Yard Sale.

It began in the middle of the week, and stretched through Belmont County on the historic National Road, from Bridgeport to Hendrysburg.

Families, friends and individuals set up tables on their lawns and in their driveways.

They sold everything from picture frames to purses and from golf clubs to go carts.

People drove slowly, looked at the offerings, and pulled over if it interested them.

Every year it's a great way for people to clear out their closets and basements, and for others to pick up something they need at a bargain price.