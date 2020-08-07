Fire department bids final farewell to one of their own

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The firefighting community paid tribute to one of its own Thursday, honoring a life of service to the community.

John Gregory “Greg” Hinzey passed away earlier this week.

He spent his lifetime as a firefighter, most recently as a member of the Wheeling Fire Department for 25 years.

Today, we paused to honor and remember our friend, co-worker and brother, Lt. Greg Hinzey who passed away earlier this week. A 24-year veteran of the Wheeling Fire Department, Lt. Hinzey, a paramedic and registered nurse most recently worked out of the city's Warwood station. pic.twitter.com/1WilXdy6Mu — Wheeling, WV Fire (@WheelingFD) August 6, 2020

He was also the former Chief and EMS Captain of the Neffs Volunteer Fire Department, a registered nurse and paramedic.

Members of the fire department lined the streets and joined Hinzey’s wife, daughters and family to say a final farewell.

He was 49-years-old.