Fire department bids final farewell to one of their own

Community

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The firefighting community paid tribute to one of its own Thursday, honoring a life of service to the community.

John Gregory “Greg” Hinzey passed away earlier this week.

He spent his lifetime as a firefighter, most recently as a member of the Wheeling Fire Department for 25 years.

He was also the former Chief and EMS Captain of the Neffs Volunteer Fire Department, a registered nurse and paramedic.

Members of the fire department lined the streets and joined Hinzey’s wife, daughters and family to say a final farewell.

He was 49-years-old.

