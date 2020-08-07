Fire department bids final farewell to one of their own

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The firefighting community paid tribute to one of its own Thursday, honoring a life of service to the community.
John Gregory “Greg” Hinzey passed away earlier this week.
He spent his lifetime as a firefighter, most recently as a member of the Wheeling Fire Department for 25 years.
He was also the former Chief and EMS Captain of the Neffs Volunteer Fire Department, a registered nurse and paramedic.
Members of the fire department lined the streets and joined Hinzey’s wife, daughters and family to say a final farewell.
He was 49-years-old.
- Destination West Virginia: Palace of Gold
- Georgia student suspended after posting photo of crowded hall
- US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has slowed
- Kids can get it too: COVID-19 cases high among children
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as the week ends