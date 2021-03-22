Firefighters ring the bell for Cliff Sligar one last time

When the fire was out, the bell would ring: '1-3-1' to say all firefighters had returned home safe.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley is mourning the loss of someone who invested decades of life into the Wheeling Area. Former firefighter and chief Cliff Sligar’s memorial service was held Monday at Kepner Funeral Home in Woodsdale.

Sligar invested over four decades as a Wheeling firefighter. He will be remembered first and foremost as someone who cared for his city and the department.

June 24th, 1955, Cliff started his dream job in Wheeling, fighting fires and moving up the chain of command for the next decade before being named chief in 1971.

He developed the 911 Center in Wheeling and then later in Belmont County. They say he always fought for ‘the little guy.’

He served two terms on Wheeling City Council and only started retirement in 2017.

Even at 75-years-old he learned how to fly a plane!

A crowd of firefighters and police, among many teary eyes, say all Cliff asked for was respect. And so Monday, the community paid their final respects to a man so revered.

Each firefighter knows an alarm is sounded by a bell that would call the firefighter to action, ultimately placing their lives on the line for the sake of their fellow man. When the fire was out, and the alarm to an end, the bell would ring again: ‘1-3-1’ to signify all firefighters had returned home safe. That was rung today.

Cliff is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sherry and his sons Franklin and Bill.

He was 88 years old.