WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – First Choice America Credit Union is showing kids and their families the importance of saving, just as they have been since 2005.

They offered a free ‘Cool Kids’ account opening to every kid who attended their annual Cool Kids Passport to Fun event at Starvaggi Park.

With bounce houses, games, food, music and more, First Choice America Credit Union wants everyone to be made aware of this financial institution right in their area that can help them jumpstart their savings in life.

“It’s never too early to start saving!”



September 24, 2022

”Everybody knows you need money for everything, so you start saving early and that’s a great habit to have instead of just taking it and spending your money wherever and whenever you get it,” said First Choice America Credit Union marketing coordinator, Betty Jo Welch.

“That way, if you save for something, you learn, ‘Okay, I can save for a nice toy this month, but if I keep saving and saving…’ Then we have our older kids, the teenagers, who might have jobs. They can save for a car. They can save for, you know, even their college education and that stuff. So, it’s a great way to just, you know, start your life off. It really is.”

It only costs five dollars to open a Youth Account at First Choice America Credit Union.